July 1979, on the winding Dijon circuit, one of the most beautiful GPs in F1. Gilles Villeneuve, dueling with René Arnoux, entered the hearts of Ferrari fans and the legend of the Maximum Formula

Nico Patrizi

On 1st July 1979 it was raced in Burgundy, on the tortuous and difficult track of DijonThe French GP valid as the eighth round of the World Championship Formula 1. The race, which presented itself without particular fanfare, would end up entering the history of Formula 1, starting the legend of Gilles Villeneuve.

THE “APPROACH MARCH” TO THE FRENCH GP — After a start to the season lackluster with two “old women” 312T3Villeneuve and his team mate Jody Scheckter they soon began to grind successes with the new car. The Canadian won in succession first in South Africa and then in the United States, leading the World Championship for the first time in his career. He also took part in the “Race of Champions” of Brands Hatch with the 312 T3, managing to place third. A troubled period again followed: in Spain Villeneuve was delayed by problems with the rear tires and brakeswhile in Belgium a good performance was marred byrunning out of petrol close to the finish line. Thus Villeneuve was relegated to third position in the general standings, ten points behind the new leader, team-mate Scheckter: on arrival in Burgundy, therefore, le title chances of Gilles were still intact.

the eve of a legendary race — Apart from the fight for the title, the French race didn’t have much else to offer excluding the debut of the Arrows A2 is that of Keke Rosberg at the wheel of the Wolf, which represented the WR8. Then there were the returns of Arthur Merzario and Hector Rebaque recovering from heavy injuries, as well as the return of Jacky Ickx signed by Ligier to replace Patrick Depailler, crashed with a hang glider a month earlier. That weekend James Hunt announced his immediate retirement from Formula One after two disastrous seasons. The qualifications had seen the Renault dominate the competition taking pole position with Jean-Pierre Jabouille and second place with René Arnoux. Villeneuve had however contained the damage by carrying himself third on the grid, alongside the Brabham-Alfa Romeo of Nelson Piquetwhile Scheckter was fifth in front of the Brabham’s Niki Lauda.

GILLES’ HEAD SHOOT — A sky gloomy therefore accompanied the entrance to the track of the twenty-two pilots admitted to the GP of France, with Elio De Angelis admitted to the start in extremis in place of the ATS-Ford’s Hans-Joachim Stuck. The race started extremely well for Villeneuve heading into the first corner “froze” the French fans, taking the lead against Jabouille and also taking advantage of the problems occurred to Arnoux, alone ninth on the first lap. However, the French managed to recover the lost ground quickly and al fifteenth roundsurpassing Scheckter, he was again in the podium area. Meanwhile Villeneuve continued to easily resist the command for many laps: only on the forty-seventh lap Jabouille was able to bring himself back to the leadand then keep it until the end to the delight of the technicians Renault. While the Brabhams first driven by Lauda and then by Piquet were eliminated by accidents, Arnoux began to gain ground on Villeneuve and three laps from the end he hooked him, starting a duel destined to go down in history. See also Comfortable victory with great football from Barça against Osasuna. Next stop Istanbul

A LEGENDARY RACE FINAL — Although penalized by problems with the tires and other mechanical partsVilleneuve and Arnoux they didn’t spare their single-seaters overtaking each other many times. On more than one occasion the two “duelists” they came to touch side by side, risking irreparable damage to the mechanical means. Ferrari clearly was more advantaged in the mixed and on the continuous ups and downs that still characterize the Dijon trackwhile Arnoux recovered on the straight. At the start of the last lap, the Frenchman seemed to have an advantage after a series of overtaking that had seemed endless and for Renault the way seemed paved towards a wonderful “home” shotgun. Instead, Villeneuve halfway through managed to find the right opening to surprise Arnoux. The Renault driver he was unable to retortand and the Canadian went to fly away to a memorable second place. The French public, already satisfied with the success of Jabouille, left Dijon “electrified” from what could be defined as one of the most beautiful duels in the history of F1.

THE CONTROVERSY AND THEN… — If the audience was extremely satisfied for the duel to the death, in the following days it was several the controversies on the part of the professionals. Charles Chiti held the duel”an unedifying sight” claiming that it was “pure madness” going to “seek the risk” in that way. The fans of the “Rossa” though they lined up solidly with Gilles Villeneuvewhich from that weekend became their number one idol.

GILLES’ SUCCESS — Villeneuve’s victories at the wheel of the Ferrari were not many, but all extremely significant. As the first success of the 1978within the “friendly walls” of Montrealculmination of a season that began amidst a thousand controversies but continued in crescendo, with the first podium in Zeltweg and the excellent proof in the tragic Italian GP of Monza. With the success of Montreal, Gilles gained extreme popularity in the North American country. The aforementioned two triumphs in 1979 would prove to be illusory: after the race in Dijon various technical problems would have conditioned Gilles’ marchalso allowing the team mate Jody Scheckter to fly away to his only drivers’ title, last laurel for a Ferrari driver until 2000, with the beginning of the Michael Schumacher epic. After a 1980 disastrous, in 1981 Villeneuve came to the rescue at the wheel of the 126CK. TO Montecarloafter an angry run-up against Williams by Alan Jonesarrived there first splendid victory of the season and fourth under the Ferrari colours; later Gilles was able to repeat himself on the very narrow Madrid track of Jaramawhen he managed to conquer his second success after having contained up to the checkered flag Laffite, Watson, Reutemann and De Angelis in one of the very rare arrivals “a little train” in the history of F1. See also Rafael Santos Borré, in the ideal team of the Uefa Europa League

THE “INCIDENTS ON THE ROUTE” — During his militancy in Ferrari, there were not a few accidents and misadventures of Villeneuve at the wheel of the “Red”. The first notable crash was in 1977just weeks after he was hired at the post of Niki Lauda: on the occasion of Japanese GP a collision with Ronnie Peterson sent his Ferrari off the road and two insiders died in the crash. In 1978, Villeneuve compromised a possible victory in the US GPcolliding with the dubbed Clay Regazzoni in a very tight curve and ending up taking off in the protections with his “Red”. The Swiss was grazed on the head by a Ferrari wheel e he criticized Villeneuve’s aggressivenesswhich received the nickname of “Aviator”. However, Enzo Ferrari continued to trust Gilles by coming early repaid by the facts. Even if more rarely Villeneuve would continue to dispense a few thrills even in later seasons. In the 1979to ZandvoortGilles amazed everyone by performing a full three-wheeled turn after the puncture of the left rear. The Canadian’s desperate attempt to stay in the running for the title it crashed when returning to the pitswhen the mechanics judged too serious damage to the rear suspension of the single-seater. In the disappointing 1980Villeneuve was then victim of a frightening accident on the Imola circuitgoing off the track and hitting the barriers in the corner before the Tosa which was later named after him. Unlike Roland Ratzenberger, who perished in similar circumstances in 1994, Villeneuve survived the crash unscathed. Then, in 1982, after the mockery of Imola by the hand of Pironi who compromised the harmony within the Scuderia Ferraricame the tragic accident of Zolder with the 126 C2 at the end of the qualifications for a misunderstanding with Jochen Masswhich forever removed Gilles from the affection of his “fans”… See also Jacobs does not recover from the injury: he misses the Golden Gala in Rome

THE CARD OF VILLENEUVE — Born in Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu The January 18, 1950Gilles Villeneuve began his career as snowmobile driver in his native Québec, making his motorsport debut in 1967 with delle drag racing. Grew up in the driving school of Jim Russell in Mont-Tremblant, Gilles became regional champion of Formula Ford in 1973passing into Formula Atlantic where he would remain at the top until 1977, winning the Canadian title two years in a row. always in 1977 takes part in the Trois Rivieres GP who wins ahead of James Hunt. Teddy Mayer from the McLaren decides to hire Villeneuve making him debut in Formula One at British GP of that year, concluded ateleventh place despite electrical problems. Also in 1977 he is contacted by Enzo Ferrari to replace Niki Laudamaking his debut at the wheel of the “Rossa” in the home Canadian Grand Prix finished in twelfth place. In 1978 comes the first success with Ferrari al Canadian GPwhile in 1979 he won two hits in South Africa and the United States, remaining in contention for the title for a long time. In 1980 gets no victorieswhile in the 1981 wins two more victories a Monte Carlo and Spain. In 1982 he is favorite for the title with Ferrari 126 C2but after the mocking second place in Imola behind of Didier Pironi, who overtook him on the last lap, was involved in a fatal accident at Zolder during qualifying. Later, his son Jacques followed in his father’s footsteps, winning the title Indycar In the 1995tap the world title of F1 In the 1996 And win it next season…