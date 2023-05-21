The Netherlands will participate with almost the largest European delegation during the world championships for short people. One of the forty participants under 1.5 meters is taking a serious shot at gold, while the other is mainly looking forward to being together with equals.

Secretary Debby Coolen (36) still sometimes has to call herself to order when she is overtaken by a runner of a larger size – and there are quite a few of them – than herself while running. “Then I think: it is much faster. But actually I am just as fast.” However, when it comes to meters, she makes less progress due to the size of her legs.

See why forty Dutch athletes with a congenital genetic growth disorder are now getting excited about the four-yearly World Dwarf Games, which start in Cologne at the end of July. There, short people from all over the world can measure themselves against each other, without height causing an unequal battle. This weekend the Dutch participants presented their delegation, led by their own chef de mission.

Fairytale character

And in between, for those who think that because of the name of the championships they participate in, short people in the Netherlands can also be called dwarfs (or Lilliputians): that is a mistake. The athletes are certainly clear about this when they are invited to their team presentation: a dwarf is a fairytale character, the internationally used ‘dwarf’ has a different meaning. But above all: they are just people, whose height should not be made fun of. See also These are the current winning numbers

Debbie Coolen (36) from Maarheze. © Photo: Erik van ‘t Woud



Not that Debby has much trouble with that in daily life. “I do see that people sometimes look. But with friends, family and at work, Debby is just Debby.” Nevertheless, it seems very special to her to suddenly be one of many during her first participation in the world championships.

Risal Timmer (24) already knows how that feels. He has already participated in previous championships, although he could not give everything he has in him because he had just recovered from a broken leg. “It was overwhelming, very cool, to be among hundreds of little people. I felt less special. And I’ve seen from meeting all those other short people that they can achieve as much as others, while sometimes I still worry that my height might make it more difficult for me to get where I want to go.”

Risal Timmer (24) from Leiden. © Photo: Erik van ‘t Woud



See also Baseball | Konsta Kurikka signed a professional baseball contract with the Australian league That is with a university study and ultimately in a place where he can show his qualities. And Risal will see it again in Cologne, anything is possible. Perhaps also a medal: he is well trained, also by playing sports together with other little people, something Risal’s father Rien Timmer has worked for. Rien: “In sports, there is often no fair playing field for short people, where they can really measure themselves against others, while that is also the fun part of sports.” That is why Rien, together with other parents, was at the forefront of joint training for little people, usually in Utrecht, in the center of the country. That also led him to the previous World Dwarf Games in Canada with his son. It also took some getting used to for Rien, when he stood in a large elevator with his Dutch stature with about twenty short people, who all looked at his crotch. “Normally it is the other way around.”

Gerard Smits (43) from Eindhoven. © Photo: Erik van ‘t Woud



It will therefore be an experience, but also the chance to win gold. Perhaps for none more than Gerard Smits (43) who has no fewer than ten titles to defend. He dragged them in with swimming (he already did water polo in his student days), athletics and crossbow shooting. The fact that he turned out to have an aptitude for the latter was also a surprise to him – he had no idea for a long time. Anyway, nine gold medals and one silver – he doubts it will come that far again. ,,I have seen that many of my records have fallen, and that is how it should be. That means that the new generation is rising, that the sport is developing.” See also Spain, France and Portugal drive green hydrogen in Europe - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

This is also noticeable in the number of participants. While the Netherlands traveled three championships ago with three participants and then went to eleven, there are now four times as many athletes. But perhaps the most special thing is that Gerard has brought his own new generation to these championships. His daughter Cato also takes part. She is now seven, he says proudly, while the girl participates in football training after the team presentation and shows what she can do.