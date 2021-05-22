1997. Ana Obregón goes for drinks with Davor Suker, the absolute star of a Real Madrid that Lorenzo Sanz still presides over. Felipe VI, a young single prince, goes out at night with his great friend Álvaro Fuster. The PP has just won its first elections, the Vice President of the Government, Francisco Álvarez-Cascos, has just married Gema Ruiz. Spain is doing well, Madrid is bustling and businessman Javier Merino, known then for his real estate projects (mainly in Marbella) and already owner of some successful hospitality businesses, realizes that the capital needs a nightclub as sophisticated as it is fun. capable of bringing all those people together. He sets his gaze on a 19th-century French-style mansion on Fortuny street, located in the noble district of Almagro, one of the most expensive areas in the center (today its square meter is valued at 6,305 euros), he buys it to the classic restaurateur Florencio Solchaga, who had failed to give his proposal renown, and to sign the only person who at that time could work the miracle he had in mind: public relations Oscar Álvarez-Ossorio.

Son of the founder of the flamenco tablao (of which the banker Juan Abelló was also a partner) in which the merger of Banesto was conceived, El Portón, his father, the Andalusian Oscar Ossorio, had been the architect of the night diorissima (as Threshold called it) from the eighties. Now his mission was to achieve the same in the late nineties. “When Javier called me, we had the terrace season on us. We thought we weren’t going to be able to do it, ”says Álvarez-Ossorio. Merino was a partner in an agency that had Mar Flores as major signings —who was dating the Galician shipping agent Fernando Fernández Tapias at the time, but was about to become the partner of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo— and Sofía Magazatos, who at the time was “In the chandelier.” They both went there every night.

As Álvarez-Ossorio tells us, this was a model of nightlife that no longer exists that mixed restaurants with drinks and dancing and in which it was socially accepted to use women as a claim: an army of 25 public relations went to look for clients from the choicest restaurants in town and they were taken there; so many other “image girls”, as he calls them, handed out drinks to the newcomers in a spectacular landscaped patio. Meanwhile, he was busy taking businessmen, members of the jet-set and aristocrats. “On August 15, with Madrid supposedly deserted, I told the brigade of waiters when closing: ‘Open all the Don Perejil [en alusión al Dom Perignon] Whatever you want, we have billed five million pesetas tonight ”. So it was a fortune. The success of the place that summer was such that Merino, who planned to close in winter, accepted Álvarez-Ossorio’s proposal, who told him that he was sure it would also work in winter. And he was not wrong.

Javier Merino leaves Fortuny on a motorcycle in October 2010. KLA / GTRESONLINE

In November of that same year, Brad Pitt came to Spain to premiere Seven years in Tibet. Later, of course, he went to Fortuny, where glasses were no longer served with Coca Cola, but with Pepsi, because the soft drink brand (according to Álvarez Ossorio) paid almost one hundred million pesetas to the place to get into that realm of fun . “The famous people came to us because besides everything we guaranteed them absolute discretion. It was not like now, that with mobile phones it is impossible to know when there is going to be a leak. I had my own photographers, the Escribano ”. Which is not to say that there was no heart press inside, only that there were no images. “I had a very good relationship with Lydia Lozano and with Jesús Mariñas, who were not famous themselves at the time, and I told them: ‘I’ll let you in if you bring me pretty people.” At the same time, that’s how they learned first-hand gossip (and they were juicy: Bruce Willis or John Malkovich could end up dancing with a marquise) that they later took to the set of the Valencian television program Tombola: The press, in fact, found out that Mar Saura was leaving with Pitt because a breath came from within.

Somehow, there was born a way of making pink press. So it is not surprising that the owner of the business ended up marrying the then great queen of gossip magazines, Mar Flores. After some initial years of glory, in which in addition to celebrating the most famous parties and the photocalls with the highest rotation on televisions, Fortuny became synonymous with divine and fun to be simply an elegant classic, redecorated in 2004 by Pascua Ortega with the intention that the place would not lose its initial aura.

However, the 2008 crisis hit hard. The nocturnal habits of the world changed forever: people wanted to tighten their belts, but also, the new generations were no longer so interested in the night. Since then, 64% of the clubs in Spain have closed. The business had to be rethought, and Merino saw clearly that trying to refine the hospitality part could be a solution to that. “I also suggested to Javier that he try to go to a more entrepreneurial audience to get the most out of the events, instead of going to hard drinking,” says Mario Martínez, the consultant who helped Merino with the relaunch of Fortuny at the beginning. of that decade – just when his debts with the Treasury were making news. The reorientation effort, with a new branding, new chefs and more select calls was intense but the place had come up with strong competitors: the puppies of the jet who had grown up dancing there, like Chiqui Calleja or Alonso Aznar, who had been able to adapt to the new tastes of a younger audience that preferred the late or and late-night dinners were hard and the owners of Madrid were becoming the owners with a new model of restoration.

The news that Fortuny has gone up to public auction for more than 23.5 million euros comes just after a fateful year for the entire hospitality sector. The company still does not want to communicate what will happen with the continuity of the business: this turning point may mean the end of an era, although the new Madrid of Ayuso, European capital of leisure, may be the beginning of another.