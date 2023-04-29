Spain already knows its rivals in the Basketball World Cup that will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia between August 25 and September 10. The team led by Sergio Scariolo, who is defending his title of world champion in China 2019, will face Brazil, Iran and the Ivory Coast in an affordable first phase for the Spanish, who will play their matches in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

The Spanish team will debut on August 26 against the Ivory Coast, will play its second game on the 28th against Brazil and close the first phase two days later against Iran. In the second phase they would face rivals from one of the ‘groups of death’, the one made up of important teams such as France, Canada and Latvia. Spain would face the always feared United States team in the hypothetical semifinals, to be held in Manila (Philippines). Before, in the quarterfinals, the crosses could face the Spanish team with Germany, Australia or Slovenia.

The objective of the current champion in the next World Cup is to fight for the medals and get one of the two European tickets, apart from that of the host France, for the Paris 2024 Games, and thus avoid the always complicated Olympic playoffs.

The Spanish team is the current number one in the FIBA ​​ranking, ahead of the United States and Australia, but it was not the first seed in the World Cup draw held this Saturday in Manila. That condition belonged to the Philippines, the host country that will host the championship from the quarterfinals to the final on September 10.

It was a draw full of geographical conditions that dictated that in the eight resulting groups there could only be one team from Africa per group, one from Asia and one from America. And a maximum of two from Europe. Finally, the innocent hand was Luis Scola, one of the illustrious guests at the ceremony, who together with Dirk Nowitzki made an appearance as World Cup ambassadors. Both got the balls out of the three accessible rivals that Scariolo’s team will face in the first phase, and who are ranked 13th (Brazil), 22nd (Iran) and 42nd (Ivory Coast) in the world ranking.

Jorge Garbajosa, president of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB), was present at the draw to deliver the Naismith trophy won in China 2019. The mythical cup will tour the world, with a stop in Malaga in August, a few weeks before from the start of the championship. Pau Gasol was also there, albeit remotely.

Jakarta to Manila



For its part, the United States will face Giannis Antetokoumpo’s Greece, Jordan and New Zealand. An a priori affordable path for the North Americans, who will try to avoid another failure like China 2019, where they lost to the French team in the quarterfinals. If they get through the group stage with guarantees, Steve Kerr’s pupils will face rivals like Lithuania or Montenegro, favorites in their group.

It will be the first basketball World Cup played in three different countries. Groups A and B will play at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila. C and D will play their matches at the Mall of Asia Arena, also in the Philippine capital. Groups E and F will have their home at the Okinawa Arena (Japan), while the Spanish group (G) and H will play at the Indonesia Arena. Thus, Spain will play the first and second phases in Jakarta, and certifying its more than probable qualification for the final phase, it will pack its bags to play in Manila.

France, in the ‘group of death’



Group H will have the status of ‘group of death’. France, Canada, Latvia and Lebanon will compete for the two places that give access to the second phase. Precisely, the two best of this group would face off against Spain.

Another group that is difficult to predict is E, made up of Germany, Australia, Finland and Japan. Luka Doncic’s Slovenia has had more luck, which has an affordable group accompanied by Georgia, Venezuela and Cape Verde.

The draw was a whole party at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, a stadium with a capacity for 50,000 spectators that will host the final phase. A historic venue for the world of sports, since ‘The Thrilla in Manila’ took place there, the last of the three fights between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier for the world heavyweight title, on October 1, 1975.

The first phase:



Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy.

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, China and Puerto Rico.

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand.

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania.

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan.

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela.

Group G: Iran, SPAIN, Ivory Coast and Brazil.

Group H: Canada, Latvia, Lebanon and France.