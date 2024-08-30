From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/30/2024 – 6:00

Businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan retail chain, remained in his position as the biggest Brazilian billionaire in the sector in 2024, according to the Forbes Brasil magazine ranking.

Despite maintaining leadership, the businessman’s fortune has shrunk 26% since last year, from R$16.3 billion to R$12.05 billion.

In the overall ranking, Hang appears as the 28th richest Brazilian in the country. He founded Havan in 1986, in the city of Brusque (SC). Today, the company’s website reports 168 megastores open in 23 Brazilian states and the Federal District.

Other businesspeople in the sector also saw their assets dwindle, such as Luiza Helena Trajano, from Magazine Luiza. The executive saw her assets shrink by 60%, falling to R$1.36 billion, mostly due to the devaluation of Magalu shares.

