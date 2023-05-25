In the head-on between his car and a van, 24-year-old Fortunato Petrucci lost his life: the young man died in front of his girlfriend

He was called Fortunato Petrucci the 24-year-old boy who in the late afternoon of last Sunday, May 21, lost his life due to the serious injuries sustained in a terrible road accident. The accident occurred near Maranello, in Emilia Romagna. Three other people were injured, including the victim’s 18-year-old girlfriend.

The last one was a dramatic weekend with regard to road fatalities in Italy. There are several accidents that have occurred and as many people who have lost their lives due to the traumas reported in them.

One particularly bad one occurred near Maranelloin the province of Modena, around 7.30 pm on Sunday 21 May.

According to what has emerged so far, the 24 years old Fortunato Petrucci, a native of Naples was driving his car and proceeded in the direction of Maranello. His was also in the passenger seat with him fiancéean 18-year-old girl.

For reasons yet to be clarified, their car collided against a van which came in the opposite direction. The frontal was devastating and both vehicles ended up destroyed in the middle of the roadway.

Nothing to do for Fortunato Petrucci

Right from the start i passengers of the vehicles involved in the accident, they realized that the driver of the car, Fortunato Petrucci, had been worsted.

The two men who were instead on board the Fiat Doblò, injured but only slightly, as well as the girlfriend of the 24-year-old, immediately called the emergency services for Fortunato.

Doctors and health workers arrived on site promptly. After revived Petrucci transported him with extreme urgency at the Baggiovara hospitalbut his condition was already desperate.

A few hours later his arrival at the hospital, Fortunato it is gone forever making every attempt by the doctors to save his life in vain.

The police have carried out all the case findings and now we will try to shed as much clarity as possible on the causes and dynamics of the accident.

