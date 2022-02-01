No one is more or less than others, there is no reason for the rich to humiliate the poor, in the end, we all go to the same destination.

Fortunato Álvarez Castro paid tribute to the creator last week, he was a distinguished Sinaloan born in Guasave in 1933 who had the opportunity to study law at UNAM and become a prominent politician.

In 1967 he was interim governor of Sinaloa for two months due to an illness of Leopoldo Sánchez Celis and then mayor of Culiacán from 1975 to 77 and later candidate for federal deputy for the PRI, although he was defeated by the PAN member Jorge del Rincón Bernal.

He lived for many years on the corner of Niños Héroes and Guadalupe Victoria and the last time we heard from him he was living in Maralago, already with damage to his health.

Jesús Enrique “Chuquiqui” Hernández Chávez trained alongside Fortunato, with whom he collaborated closely in the government of Sánchez Celis.

Chuquiqui says that sometimes they stayed to work until late at night, he lived in the Burócrata neighborhood and traveled by truck, then Fortunato realized it and decided to lend him a car.

But like all young people, Chuquiqui got mad, and the following Saturday he started in the government car for Altata, before arriving at Navolato some rowdy dogs crossed him and he ran over two, the car was damaged from the front.

He went with fear to Fortunato early on Monday, told him what had happened and brought him the estimate for the repair…”. Does it cost that much? –He expressed FAC- “Well, did you run over Lassie and Rin tin tin or what?… What a hard blow!