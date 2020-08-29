With the reinforced sanitary rules, these private spaces conquered on the sidewalk or the street are often perceived by restaurateurs and their customers as an area of ​​greater freedom.

By setting the tables in her restaurant directly on the street, in the 8th arrondissement of the capital, Julie has a smile on her face. “Awesome, it’s awesome, frankly it’s awesome!”, enthuses the restaurateur when she learns that the Paris town hall has decided to extend the authorization to extend the terraces until June 30, 2021. Since the end of confinement, 8,000 Parisian traders have benefited from this measure intended to reduce the coronavirus-related losses.

Julie installed her wooden structure last May and she no longer sees what to do without: “The customers eat and drink mainly outside. The weather is nice for now and because of the distance and the few people who go inside, luckily we have that, it takes a thorn in the foot . ” Angèle, a customer, nods while drinking her coffee: “With the sanitary rules, it is better to be on the terrace than inside, in apartments.”

If the majority of restaurateurs are delighted with this extension, this is not the case for Simone, owner of a bar for more than 30 years: “Not at all, but then not at all!”

, insists the Parisian shopkeeper who points out the noise pollution generated by these ephemeral terraces. “I get phone calls even when I’m closed, when my terrace is in, to tell us that there is too much noise at the corner over there.”Tables too noisy but also too cumbersome, Judge Simone.

Everyone is spread out as far as the eye can see. There is not even room for cars to park. The delivery people can no longer deliver, that’s not right!Simone, owner of a Parisian barto franceinfo

In principle, the extension of terraces extensions comes with certain constraints decided by Anne Hidalgo’s teams. Restaurant owners must return to tables by 10 p.m. at the latest and not cause noise pollution. They also undertake to sign a charter respecting sanitary measures. In the event of failure to follow these instructions, traders are liable to a fine of 168 to 500 euros.