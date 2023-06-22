Nowadays you can best label Volvo as an SUV brand. Most of the revenue comes from that type of car and the latest model – the EX30 – is a true crossover. Fortunately, we can report that Volvo station wagons are safe for now. That is what the person in charge of the offer at Volvo, Warren Davidson, says.

Volvo is not a company that ignores its heritage. SUVs are extremely important to us, but they’re not the only part we do. We’ve done beautiful station wagons for years and years,” says Davidson. The latest generation of Volvos is based on a scalable platform from the Chinese parent company Geely. The Volvo station wagons that we love so much can also be built on it. So expect an electric station from Volvo in the near future.

Volvo sticks to station wagons

“Some competitors have moved away from this type of car, but we believe there is still a strong market for it,” added Volvo’s head of strategy, Erik Severinson. Volvo’s new station wagons could also be quite affordable. Severinson also says that the economies of scale of the platform have ensured that the EX30 has such a low entry price. For example, you could soon get an electric station with 272 hp for less than 40,000 euros.

“The EX30 will ensure that many people get into a Volvo for the first time,” says the strategist. But does the Volvo have to be an SUV to win over newcomers? Severinson: ‘In general, the SUV is the big sales trend. The family car is an SUV in most places in the world and Volvo is a family brand.” For the time being Volvo is therefore following the trend, but as soon as the long instead of high family cars become popular again, Volvo is there like the chickens.