We've said it before: it's not much fun to watch films and series that feature cars with car enthusiasts. They can't resist showing something about the cars. Or even worse: pointing out the mistakes regarding the cars. The worst of all are the car enthusiasts who then write articles about it on the internet.

Something that often doesn't go well with films and series is the sound of the cars. Take the mediocre Netflix series with a nice twist at the end Fool Me Once. The protagonist drives a Jaguar with a four-cylinder diesel, but the sound is that of a six-cylinder petrol. Even with films like Mission Impossible it goes wrong; there a BMW M3 (F80) sounded like a V8.

The Subaru really sounds like a Subaru

The series Twisted Metal, which you can recently stream on Prime in the Netherlands, fortunately does not make that mistake. And that's a good thing, because one of the protagonists in the series is a Subaru Impreza nicknamed Evelin. Fortunately, the makers paid attention and the 'Bugeye' sounds unmistakably like a four-cylinder boxer engine. If the machine guns on the hood don't drown out the sound, then.

In any case, the makers have hired at least one car enthusiast, because there are some nice car jokes in it. For example, the character Anthony Mackie goes crazy about a set of wiper blades and wants nothing but high-octane gasoline. Otherwise, his Evelin will become nauseous. For the lovers of the game Twisted Metal, There are also a number of references to this.