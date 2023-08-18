The Briggs Automotive Company – commonly known as BAC – has unveiled the latest version of its Mono, and the big story is: it will probably still be quite brilliant. Because at first glance, BAC has not messed with the proposition. It is still a light single-seater that literally offers ‘single’ driving pleasure.

BAC tells us that the new Mono will be ‘the core of the brand’s offering’. So this will be the starter. Ford’s 2.5-liter petrol engine carries over from the old BAC Mono into the new one. Graphene has been added to the carbon fiber panels, making the car 9 kilograms lighter than before. The weight distribution is 41:59 with most of the weight in the rear.

It’s not a standard Mondeo engine

The engine gets forged connecting rods and pistons, sharper camshafts and uprated valve springs and, most importantly, individual throttle bodies. There’s also a new carbon fiber air filter holder, so noise shouldn’t be an issue. The power is now 320 hp and the torque is 313 Nm, which is about 5 hp more than before.

Doesn’t sound like a lot of power until you remember that the BAC Mono weighs the same as a fancy sports shoe. Or in technical terms: 570 kilos, which is 10 kilos lighter than the outgoing car. The rear wheels are driven via a six-speed sequential transmission. The new Mono covers 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, one tenth faster than the previous version.

The BAC Mono is even better on the road

BAC also modified the suspension for the new Mono, refined the geometry. This should allow the rear to sag 50 percent less under acceleration and 50 percent less dive before braking. Essentially, the new Mono augments his already supernatural ability to change direction like an angry housefly. The two-way adjustable dampers have also been modified.

Work has been done to refine the Mono’s delightful shape, taking inspiration from the faster Mono R. BAC says the new design shape is “more subtle” with a shark nose at the front and an optimized rear spoiler. We are curious about the modified version of the Mono R. That will also follow later.

