Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

On a flight from Stockholm to Los Angeles, a passenger suffers a cardiac arrest. But he is very fortunate in misfortune.

STOCKHOLM – A serious medical incident occurred on a scheduled flight from Stockholm to Los Angeles. A passenger suffers cardiac arrest while flying on his birthday. But in his distress, an unexpected rescue overtakes him. Heart specialists happen to be on board who saved the man’s life, as pilot Henrik Nielsen explains to ekstrabladet.dk in an interview about his career.

City Stockholm Surface 188 km² Population 975,551 Founded 1252

Man suffers cardiac arrest on plane with 56 doctors on board

Nielsen describes the situation: “That was the worst possible timing. Everything was so far away. We looked for the nearest airport but it was four hours away.” So the on-board staff took immediate first-aid measures, as stern.de previously reported. The staff is not always so caring, as shown by an airplane accident in which the crew exited the plane before the passengers.

Cardiac specialists saved the life of a passenger on a flight from Stockholm to Los Angeles. © IMAGO/Nicolas Economou

But when the other passengers became aware of the situation, the almost hopeless situation quickly took a turn for the better. Because 56 doctors who were on their way to a medical congress in the USA flew with them on exactly this flight.

Cardiac specialists rush to the rescue of man on flight in cardiac arrest

There were also heart specialists among the passengers, who are optimally trained for precisely such situations. So the doctors quickly took care of the emergency. Nielsen explains: “They stabilized his health and then explained to us in detail what was wrong with the man”.

The man was able to continue the flight and land safely with the other passengers on the ground for further treatment. But instead of going to the emergency room, he went to his family to celebrate his 40th birthday with them. Thanks to the treatment and diagnosis on board, however, according to the doctors, all that is needed is a visit to a specialist at a later date. In Madrid a pilot had recently even left the plane because the birth of his child was imminent.