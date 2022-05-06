Members of the Civil Guard yesterday found the body of the 78-year-old man who had been missing since last Wednesday in the Sierra de la Pila. A large emergency team, made up of Civil Protection volunteers from the Fortuna City Council and a helicopter from the General Directorate of Security, participated in the search for the old man, a resident of the La Garapacha area, of whom there had been no news since he went out to look for snails on the slopes of the Sierra de la Pila.

The search, by members of the Civil Guard and the Local Police, began when the relatives of this person reported his disappearance on Wednesday night in the absence of news, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center. Yesterday, the troops mounted a large device to locate this neighbor. He was eventually found dead. Agents of the Civil Guard were in charge of guarding the body of the man, who was transferred by members of the Armed Institute.