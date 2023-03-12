In the eyes of the 41-year-old Spaniard, that was the run-up to the second goal, as he said in front of ESPN’s camera: ,,There is a rule that the ball must be stationary during a free kick. And with that free kick for FC Twente’s second goal, the ball is still moving. This goal should never have been counted.”
“In my opinion, this is 100 percent not a goal,” Velazquez said later. “It’s unbelievable. I lost control of my emotions.” But that had a reason, according to the trainer: ,,It is difficult to keep the focus after such a situation.”
Premier League numbers
View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
goal alert
Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.
#Fortuna #trainer #explodes #collecting #goal #Twente #count
Leave a Reply