If Fortuna football club remains in the Eredivisie, Nort Hesse will cycle from his hometown of Utrecht to the stadium to celebrate. It was a joke from a frustrated football fan last November, but a club miracle happened and now Fortuna is keeping his promise.











Hesse has to believe it on Saturday. Together with his best mates Joris van Duin (32) and Yelle Tieleman (32), with whom he attends every home game in the stadium, he gets on his bike to pedal exactly 177.1 kilometers away. “I didn’t see that coming. I’m a cyclist, but I don’t ride a lot. This will be my longest ride ever.”

Yet he does it with a big grin on his face. Because his club did what he didn’t see happening on November 22. They lost to Feyenoord, who played no less than 78 minutes with ten men. It was the fifth loss in a row and Hesse became so frustrated that he took his joking bet on social media. When it became clear on April 25 that Fortuna would remain in the Eredivisie, the club sent a message back: ‘When are you leaving Nort?’

The Utrechter could not avoid it, but decided not to just get on his bike. Together with his comrades, he is now raising money for fans who no longer have money for a season ticket after this intense corona year. About 250 donations were received, yielding 6000 euros. With this, about 60 Fortuna fans can get a helping hand.

And it probably won’t stop there. Two Fortuna players have joined the action and are cycling along on Saturday. hesse; “That the guys you normally cheer for are now part of this bike ride is fantastic.” They hope to raise even more money by auctioning signed shoes and shirts.

People have also selflessly made a support vehicle available. And several fans have already indicated that they will get on their bicycles from Sittard to catch Hesse and his friends halfway through and coach them to the finish line. Hesse had not expected so much support at all. “So this bet is certainly not a punishment.”