Fortum’s fees | The Finnish government and Fortum were on a collision course in management bonuses – This is how it happened

The state-owned stock exchange company is once again in the middle of a remuneration scandal. HS found out how the owners and Fortum’s board ended up in an open dispute.

Energy company An extraordinary incident was witnessed at Fortum’s general meeting last week.

The general meeting proceeded for a long time without any real surprises. There was some grumbling among the small stockholders, after all, the company had experienced the worst moments in its history last year. Losses of billions were recorded from both Germany and Russia. Insolvency was also close.

Fortum’s share price fell by around 40 percent during 2022. Reasons and culprits were sought.

However, the major shareholders, led by the state of Finland, accepted the board’s proposals one after the other. The mallet hit the table and we moved on to the next thing.

The general meeting was already nearing the end when we got to item ten: Processing of the remuneration report of the institutions.

The state official represented at the meeting Jukka Ohtola got the first floor. He asked the question about remuneration to Fortum’s board of directors. Chairman of the Board Brother Matti Reinikkala answered gropingly and bypassing the question.

Then it was pension company Ilmarinen’s turn, and the rounds increased. Ilmarinen’s representative started his speech by saying that he had already voted against the remuneration report and asked several detailed, critical questions about Fortum’s remuneration.

After that, numerous other owners also woke up. One after another, smaller and larger shareholders expressed their dissatisfaction with Fortum’s remuneration report.

And no wonder. In the report, Fortum’s board wanted to forget the catastrophic year 2022 when rewarding the company’s management. It would clearly increase the management’s share bonuses.

According to those who were present at the general meeting, Reinikkala was overwhelmed by the barrage of questions, and responded with a push and a frustrated reaction to the owners’ rebellion. The Chairman of the Board did not provide any proper reasons for the remuneration arrangement.

In the end, the Finnish state and numerous other shareholders voted against the remuneration report. The state-owned company was once again in the middle of a remuneration commotion.

How is it possible that Fortum’s board of directors and the company’s shareholders are on completely different lines when it comes to remuneration? And how are the differences between the company and the owners resolved only at the general meeting?

The events are in clear contradiction with Fortum’s own instructions. Fortum’s remuneration policy states that the company’s “nomination and remuneration committee regularly discusses remuneration and broader issues with shareholders to hear their opinions on and about Fortum’s remuneration practices and programs”.

The question is not only about Fortum, but more broadly about how state-owned listed companies are managed and managed.

Fortum’s the uproar over the fees goes around in many ways to the department head of the state’s ownership management department Kimmo Viertolan about. He has followed the events from the fence.

Viertola works in the government office as a department head of the ownership management department. If anyone, I think he has knowledge of what usually happens in state-owned listed companies.

In addition, Viertola sat on Fortum’s board of directors and on the remuneration committee when Fortum’s board decided to propose changes to Fortum’s remuneration systems.

Why didn’t Viertola tell Fortum’s board directly how the state owner feels about rewarding the management’s buffoons? Or did Viertola even know what the state wanted?

Although the state owns more than half of Fortum, the relationship between the state and Fortum seems extremely official and formal. Even so, it is not clear whether the information passes between the company and the state.

Viertola tells HS that he has always followed good governance. According to Viertola, good governance means in practice that he has not spoken about Fortum matters to his civil servant colleagues during the time he has sat on Fortum’s board.

When the state owner wanted to discuss with Fortum, the discussion was held by the financial advisor who led the Fortum team of the ownership steering department Maija Strandberg. At Fortum, the chairman of the board Veli-Matti Reinikkala and the company’s executive management have listened to the state’s wishes. Through that, information about the state’s will has apparently reached Kimmo Viertola’s ears as well.

Strandberg says that he spoke with the chairman of the board of Fortum about remuneration matters last November. Strandberg was then left with the impression that the remuneration issue is clear to everyone.

“I was under the impression that we in the ownership management department have the same interpretation of remuneration as Fortum. We didn’t talk about individual reward programs or their performance indicators, but I assumed on a general level that the will of the state is understood,” Strandberg tells HS.

The end result is different. Fortum and its owners have the opposite idea of ​​how managers should be rewarded.

Brouhaha of the fees comes from the emergency funding granted to Fortum by the state. The state dictated the terms of the emergency funding given last fall so tough that, according to HS’s information, Fortum’s management and board were shocked.

One of the terms that caused a shock was related to fees. When granting the emergency loan, the state stipulated that the fees accrued in 2022 and 2023 may not be paid to Fortum’s management.

Fortum interprets the contract like a damn bible. It would like to completely ignore the years 2022 and 2023 when calculating the fees.

The share bonuses of Fortum’s management will increase significantly if the year 2022, which turned out to be catastrophic for Fortum, is forgotten in the bonus calculations.

According to Maija Strandberg, the interpretation presented by the Fortum board can be technically right, but there is a contract signed last fall spirit contrary.

In the state it also took time to notice that there could be a flaw in Fortum’s fees.

Fortum published its remuneration report at the beginning of March, six weeks before the general meeting. Viertola, who sat on Fortum’s board of directors, says that even at this stage he did not see it as appropriate to advise his civil servant colleagues about Fortum’s reward proposal.

The state’s ownership management department only became aware of Fortum’s surprising remuneration policies a couple of weeks before the general meeting.

According to HS’s information, Fortum’s other major owners had paid attention to the remuneration proposal even before the officials.

Let’s get back for last week’s general meeting. Jukka Ohtola, who represented the state at the meeting, says that he had previously voted against the remuneration issue, but before the final vote, Ohtola nevertheless gave Fortum’s board a chance.

“At the general meeting, we asked a clarifying question to Fortum’s board of directors. However, we did not understand the reasons given by the chairman of the board, nor the interpretation made by the board regarding remuneration,” says Ohtola.

According to Ohtola, the state’s position became negative only after that answer.

Some who were present at the general meeting, on the other hand, interpreted that the state changed its position from neutral to negative at the point when the issue arose in the meeting.

A special side track in the story is that Viertola, who sat on the board of Fortum, is the front man of Maija Strandberg and Jukka Ohtola in the state’s ownership steering department. So Ohtola opposed the proposal at the general meeting that his own predecessor had supported on the board of Fortum.

Show it seems that the collision between the government and Fortum’s board at the general meeting was at least partly the result of the dumb school of conscientious officials. Information about the owner’s will has traveled only and only along officially approved routes, if even those.

On the other hand, it also seems strange that Fortum’s board did not verify in advance what exactly the largest owner thinks about the remuneration issue. That’s what Fortum’s own instructions required. Was it a conscious risk-taking by the government?

Or did the relationship between Fortum and the state owner get so bad during last fall’s financial negotiations that the company decided to proceed with the remuneration issue exactly the opposite of what the state wanted?

Veli-Matti Reinikkala, who led Fortum’s board until last week, could answer these questions, but he refuses to be interviewed. Neither does Fortum’s CEO Markus Rauramo will not comment on the matter to HS.

Kimmo Viertola doesn’t want to talk about anything related to Fortum either.

On a general level, he agrees to describe the operation of the state’s owner-control in listed companies.

“On a general level, I say that the discussions took place [pörssiyhtiöiden hallitusten ja omistajaohjauksen välillä] are functional. As far as Fortum is concerned, I have not participated in these discussions,” says Viertola.

Viertola was left out of Fortum’s board at last week’s general meeting. In March, he moved to the board of Neste, another state-owned listed company.