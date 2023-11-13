Fortum | Research: The price tag of the Uniper fiasco is 5.8 billion – every Finnish household suffered a loss of 1,700 euros

From 2017 onwards, Fortum spent a total of more than seven billion euros to buy the German energy company Uniper.

1700 euro. That’s how much every tax-paying Finnish household suffered from the ill-fated Uniper deals of the state-owned company Fortum.

This is clear from a study published on Monday morning by the energy economy institute IEEFA.

The Finnish government owns approximately 51.2 percent of Fortum. Losses of around 5.8 billion euros were recorded for Fortum from the Uniper deals.

From 2017 onwards, Fortum spent a total of more than seven billion euros to buy the German energy company Uniper. As a result of the transactions, Fortum owned 78 percent of the company.

Over the years, Fortum received approximately EUR 900 million in dividends from its Uniper holdings. In September 2022, Fortum announced that it will sell its Uniper holdings to the German state. At that time, it was reported that the German state would buy the Uniper shares owned by Fortum for 500 million euros.

