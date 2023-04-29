Saturday, April 29, 2023
Fortum | Jyri Häkämies Above: Russia is shooting itself in the foot with the takeover

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in World Europe
0


According to Häkämie, Russia’s actions can be seen as a counterattack to the countermeasures and sanctions that Western countries have imposed on it due to the war in Ukraine.

Business life CEO of the confederation Jyri Häkämies considers that Russia is shooting itself in the foot with the decision to take over Fortum’s operations in the country.

Häkä man said to Yle First thing in the morning, that it will be extremely difficult for Russia to attract foreign investments in the coming decades. The result is that the country’s economy will helplessly lag behind the rest of the world.



