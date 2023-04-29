Fortum | Jyri Häkämies Above: Russia is shooting itself in the foot with the takeover

According to Häkämie, Russia’s actions can be seen as a counterattack to the countermeasures and sanctions that Western countries have imposed on it due to the war in Ukraine.

Business life CEO of the confederation Jyri Häkämies considers that Russia is shooting itself in the foot with the decision to take over Fortum’s operations in the country.

Häkä man said to Yle First thing in the morning, that it will be extremely difficult for Russia to attract foreign investments in the coming decades. The result is that the country’s economy will helplessly lag behind the rest of the world.

According to Häkämie, Russia’s actions can be seen as a counterattack to the countermeasures and sanctions that Western countries have imposed on it due to the war in Ukraine.