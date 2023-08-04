Fortum | Fortum’s result fell far short of expectations

Fortum’s result was clearly down from last year and also fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Energy company Fortum’s second quarter result was clearly down from last year and also fell short of expectations.

The comparable EBITDA, which describes the company’s profitability, was only 344 million euros in April–June. A year ago, the comparable EBITDA was 362 million euros. The EBITDA clearly fell short of the market’s expectations, as analysts were expecting an EBITDA of 470 million euros from the company.

The company’s turnover was also significantly lower than last year. The company’s turnover in the second quarter was 1,368 million euros, compared to 1,537 million euros a year ago.

According to the analysts’ consensus forecast, the turnover was now expected to be 1465 million euros.

Fortum’s comparable earnings per share was EUR 0.16. A year ago, earnings per share were 0.22 euros.

“Comparable earnings per share were affected by the weakening of the earnings of associated companies, which was mainly due to provisions related to Swedish nuclear waste in partially owned nuclear power companies,” the company writes.

Russian the large-scale attack on Ukraine in February 2022 has strongly affected Fortum’s business. The Russian war also affected the company’s second quarter.

“In April, the Russian authorities took control of Fortum’s assets in Russia, Fortum lost control, the consolidation of these operations was decided, and they are reported under discontinued operations,” Fortum lists in the results release.

Fortum has also written down all of its Russian assets. The value of write-downs is approximately EUR 1.7 billion. It affects the company’s equity. In addition, Fortum wrote down negative cumulative exchange rate translation differences related to the end of the consolidation by 1.9 billion euros. These write-downs do not affect the company’s equity.

The news is updated.