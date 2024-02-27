Fortum | Fortum is demanding billions in compensation from the Russian government for confiscating its assets

The energy company Fortum has initiated arbitration proceedings against the Russian government for violations of international investment protection agreements.

Energy company Fortum says it is demanding several billion euros in damages from the Russian government for the illegal confiscation of its assets.

The company announced on Tuesday that it had started arbitration proceedings against Russia. The purpose of the procedure is to protect Fortum's legal position and the interests of its shareholders.

“The start of the arbitration proceedings is a result of Russia's violations of the obligations of the investment protection agreements between the Netherlands and Russia and Sweden and Russia,” Fortum says in its press release.

The Russian authorities confiscated Fortum's assets in Russia in the spring of last year. The takeover was based on the Russian president Vladimir Putin to the decree of April 25, 2023.

Fortum seeks damages in arbitration proceedings that correspond in value to the value of the shares of Fortum's Russian subsidiary and the investments made by Fortum in Russia. According to Fortum, the amount of compensation will rise to several billion euros.

After Russia illegally took over Fortum's operations, the company wrote down all of Russia's assets. In last year's second quarter interim report, the company recorded impairment losses of 1.7 billion euros and translation differences related to the end of consolidation of 1.9 billion euros.

The Russian operations have been completely separated from Fortum, and the company's new management appointed by the Russian state has changed the name of Fortum's Russian subsidiary to Forward Energo.