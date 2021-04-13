Fortum | Fortum continues to take over Uniper: Now Fortum’s Legal and Human Resources Directors will take over Uniper’s management

At the end of March, Fortum announced the change of Uniper’s CEOs and CFOs.

Fortum continues full takeover of German Uniper with new management appointments. The company announced Tuesday that Fortum’s General Counsel Sirpa-Helena Sormunen becomes Uniper’s General Counsel.

Fortum’s Vice President, Human Resources and Strategy Risto Penttinen moves As Uniper’s Director of Strategy, Development and M&A.

Just two weeks ago companies informedthat as Uniper’s CEO only in June 2019 started Andreas Schierenbeck and CFO Sascha Bibert leave the company immediately, and Fortum’s top management practically sits directly at the company’s controllers.

New a German was appointed CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach. He had chaired Uniper’s Board of Directors since last year and also served on Fortum’s Board of Directors. Markus Rauramo, President and CEO of Fortum, became the Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Uniper’s CFO was then replaced by the head of Fortum’s most important division, the Generation unit, which is responsible for electricity generation. Tiina Tuomela.

Fortum states in the press release that “Fortum and Uniper will begin to develop the Group’s management practices”.

However, for the time being, the companies will continue as separate listed companies and thus all decisions must benefit both companies equally.

Fortum says that the first example of a new management practice is the Group’s joint investment platform, which deals with growth and maintenance investments as well as corporate reorganizations. It is composed of senior management representatives of both companies.

“The decisions are a continuation of the personnel changes in Uniper’s management team, and their goal is to accelerate the implementation of the Group’s strategy and thus promote the European energy revolution. [–]The Group’s management practices will be developed within the current corporate structure so that they better support business integration and faster value creation, ”the press release says.

“My goal is that in the future, Fortum’s and Uniper’s management teams will work even more together to ensure efficient decision-making in both companies and faster value creation throughout the Group,” says Fortum’s President and CEO. Markus Rauramo.

Fortum has had difficulties in getting Uniper to work with Fortum, even though Fortum already owns 75% of Uniper. In December, the companies held a joint investor meeting where they announced a common strategy, but progress since then has not satisfied Fortum’s management.

You can read about the relationship between Fortum and Uniper in this story. Fortum has appointed General Counsel to replace the executives leaving Uniper Nora Steiner-Forsbergin and Chief Human Resources Officer Eveliina Dahlin.