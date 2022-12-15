Dubai (WAM)
The Emirati castles and forts stand tall to reflect aspects of the aesthetics of the architecture that adorned the Emirati castles and the holdings they contain that have transformed many of them into tourist attractions that receive thousands of tourists annually.
These castles and forts are transformed during this period of the year, which witnesses rich and varied activities, linked to the launch of the third edition of the most beautiful winter campaign in the world, which bears the slogan “Our Heritage”, into a destination that attracts visitors with distinctive programs to celebrate with them the local heritage, and reflect the most prominent features of the national identity. And the well-established and prevailing system of values in the UAE society, providing visitors with exceptional opportunities to enjoy the beauty of the Emirates, and to experience experiences full of rich details that highlight the cultural and heritage privacy of the country.
Cultural centers of attraction
The state attaches great importance to castles and forts, and redoubles efforts to preserve and promote the national heritage. Therefore, it has been keen to restore and renovate them, and turn some of them into museums that include large collections of archaeological finds, traditional tools, antiques, weapons, currencies, pictures, and daily life necessities that were used by the ancestors. These castles have become centers of attraction for tourists from all over the world who are passionate about historical and archaeological holdings.
The Emirati castles and forts carry many memories that embody the achievements of the past immortalized in history, which placed them in a special place in the hearts of the people of the Emirates, especially since many of them have turned into cultural centers of attraction that attract citizens, residents and tourists with many cultural, artistic and heritage events and exhibitions throughout the year.
Historical facts
The Emirati forts evoke many stories of the past, which carry many details and documented historical facts, and at the same time reflect evidence of the specificity of the Emirati environment, to reflect the nature of life lived by the ancestors, and tell about the greatness of the people of the Emirates, and their insistence on protecting their land, which is characterized by its strategic location, which It is considered a corridor for trade between East and West. The ancestors found in forts, castles, and towers a good means from which they took observation and protection points, headquarters and residence, and they were also used as food stores and warehouses for military equipment. These castles embody the skill of the people of the Emirates in developing architecture that reflects unique artistic elements and characteristics, and at the same time enables them to confront the ambitions of enemies and defend the capabilities of society and its people.
Fortress architecture
The Emirati forts and castles took three forms: circular, conical, and square. The materials used in building them differed according to their location, as they relied on sandstone and marine stones in the coastal areas, while limestone, plaster and mud were used in building castles in the wild. In mountainous areas, stones were used to build Towers and walls, while in the oases were built of stone made of mud and straw.
The circular shape of the forts was the most used in the construction of castles, and it was called in the local dialect “Bari”, meaning the tower, and it was used for guarding and protection, and it is required in this tower that the person assigned to stand at the top of the tower be sharp-sighted and loud in order to be able to launch signals Alarm when needed. The height of the fort ranges from 10 to 20 meters, and it mostly consists of an internal lower door that leads to a staircase that leads to several layers, in which the guards are present for observation and defense, as its walls contain narrow openings (magnets) distributed around the perimeter of its walls for shooting, as well as To carry out reconnaissance and exploration work to defend the region from all sides.
The ancient Emiratis took into account several things when choosing the locations of the forts, including the strategic location, which allows an open panoramic view of the area in the middle of the fort and overlooking it. Likewise, they took into account the site allowing them to manage other areas, and they also took care of the construction of high forts, where they built high walls that were difficult for the aspirants to cross, as well as high towers that facilitated the observation process, and therefore the forts were built on heights.
Qasr al-Hosn
The majestic Qasr al-Hosn in Abu Dhabi carries symbolic connotations that sum up the historical and political development witnessed by the emirate, and is considered one of the oldest historical facilities in it. It includes a watchtower built in the 1890s to protect the coastal trade routes and the growing communities on the island. Qasr Al Hosn consists of two prominent buildings: the inner fort, which dates back to 1795, and the outer palace, which was built between 1939 and 1945. The palace was turned into a national museum in 2018 after it underwent extensive restoration work. It is a national symbol that reflects the development of Abu Dhabi from a region that relied on fishing and pearl extraction in the eighteenth century to one of the most magnificent modern cities in the world.
Al-Jahili Fort
Al Jahili Fort, as one of the largest castles in the UAE, reflects the importance of the city of Al Ain and the history of the UAE in general. Al Jahili Fort is located in the garden city of Al Ain, and since it opened its doors in 2008, it has been a major hub for activities related to Abu Dhabi, its culture and heritage. Between 2007 and 2008, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi conducted restoration and maintenance operations for the fort, turning it into a cultural center and attraction that currently houses a permanent exhibition dedicated to the British traveler Wilfred Thesiger, known as “Mubarak bin London,” who crossed the Empty Quarter desert twice in the forties of the twentieth century. The castle surrounded by a lush garden «Terra Award» for the best mud architecture in the world in 2016.
Al Fahidi Fort
Al-Fahidi Fort was built in Dubai around the year 1799 AD, and it is to date the oldest existing building in Dubai that witnessed many historical stations in the emirate, as it was used as a seat of government and a residence for the ruler before the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, moved to the Shindagha area, The fort was reused at successive intervals as the Ruler’s Court, the headquarters of the Emiri Guard, a warehouse for ammunition, and other purposes, then it turned into a museum inaugurated by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum in 1971. The fort was the center of the old city of Dubai, forming the most important defensive site in the emirate. Through which security is maintained and the entrances and exits of the city are monitored.
Sharjah Fort
The Sharjah Fort, which was built in 1823, stands tall, defying the factors of time. It consists of 3 towers and two floors, with many rooms, and was used for various purposes. It was rebuilt and opened to visitors in 1997, after which it went through many stages of restoration and opened again in 2015. The fort, which later turned into a museum, gives visitors the opportunity to learn about the modern history of the Emirate of Sharjah, the history of the building, defense methods, governance, and the nature of daily life in the Emirate of Sharjah two hundred years ago.
Ajman Fort
Ajman Fort transmits the reality of life in different eras, as it was the seat of government in the emirate, and the first line of defense for it, and preserves the exploits of the ancestors and their immortal heritage. The construction of Ajman Fort dates back to 1775, when coral extracted from the sea, burnt lime, palm tree leaves and wood were used in its construction. Its area is 255 square meters and consists of two large circular towers. The museum includes about 12 sections, including a section dedicated to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. And there is his room in which he used to live.
Fujairah Fort
Fujairah Fort is distinguished by its uniqueness, as it was built on a high hill in the old Fujairah region, and its building rises to about 20 meters above sea level and is about 3 kilometers from the sea coast. The castle, which is considered one of the oldest Emirati castles, as it was built between 1500-1550 AD, witnessed many factors that exposed its walls to collapse and damage, but it was rebuilt in the period 1650-1700 AD, and its first restoration was in 1925 and then in the mid-sixties due to the collapse of the northern tower and the square. In 1998-2000, the castle underwent a comprehensive restoration, as the same materials from which it was built were used.
Al Ali Fort
Al Ali Fort was built in 1768 under the directives of the late Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Mualla to be a center of governance and a residence for the ruling family. In 2000, it was restored, maintained and turned into a national museum that celebrates the ancient heritage of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain and allows learning about the history of the emirate and the ruling family.
Dhayah Castle
Dhayah Fort is the only fort still standing on top of a hill in the UAE. It dates back to the end of the Bronze Age, after it was constructed and used for housing and fortification during the nineteenth century. The fort consists of a double peak built with golden mud bricks and was restored in the late nineties. The fort is an ancient historical landmark, and it recently underwent restoration work and was reopened to visitors with a center selling tickets and identification plates, in addition to enhancing safety and security factors. The area surrounding the fort was settled thousands of years ago, which gave it double importance on the historical level. The area surrounding the fort also enjoys stunning and diverse landscapes that include a lake protected by a sandy strip and a settlement of ports built in the ancient Islamic style, as well as gardens, a palm fort, mountain villages and a pattern of fields. The tiered hill fort, the gravel plain, and ancient historical burial grounds.
