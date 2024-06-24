Available in both normal and construction-free versions, Reload is a variant of the battle royale mode , the main one, and sees a small number of participants organized into teams. In fact, the servers host a maximum of 40 players, divided into ten groups.

Recently Epic Games has launched Reload one new Fortnite mode which attracted a large amount of players on the weekend . How many? Approximately 1.6 million.

Numbers that matter

Epic Games basically copied it Resurgence mode of Call of Duty: Warzone, which is not surprising considering how the entire Fortnite project was born and grew, complete with respawns enabled as long as a team member remains alive, but slowed down by the passage of time.

The chosen setting also gave impetus to Reload mode: a scaled down version of Fortnite’s first islandthat of Chapter 1, with all the most iconic places faithfully reproduced, such as the Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park and Retail Row.

Learning the numbers made by Reload was not difficult, given that Epic Games shares them publicly: the number of people playing each mode can in fact be viewed on the main screen of the game. In addition to the excellent result achieved over the weekend, Reload currently appears to be the most played mode of Fortnite, more than the main one.

In short, Fortnite continues to grind out large numbers despite the many years it has had under its belt and does not intend to stop. In fact, the crossover with Pirates of the Caribbean will arrive in the next few weeks, but Epic Games is already preparing something big for the following months. We’ll see what happens.