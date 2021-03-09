Fortnite will kick off its new season with Zero Crisis Finale, a first-of-its-kind solo experience for the game.

The single-player mission will bridge the gap between seasons and be available from 16th March, whenever you first log into the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 6.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to watch the experience online in cinematic form. Details of when this will premiere will be announced shortly.

Zero Crisis Finale is a big experiment for Fortnite, which has previously required you log into the game at specific times – or watch via streams – to see its climactic seasonal live events. These are always spectacular to view, though the game has struggled in the past as increasingly huge numbers of people attempt to log on at the same time. (Fortnite’s most recent live finale, its Galactus event, notched up 15.3m concurrents.)

While it seems likely live events will still continue, the single-player nature of Zero Crisis Finale is well-timed to offer a big chunk of Fortnite lore after a long season of build-up, and at a point when the game is poised to reveal answers to some of its island’s biggest mysteries.

“When you first launch into the new season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale,” Fortnite says. This means we’ll finally see what happened next after Jones jumped into Fortnite’s Loop back in December.

“The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it.”

Back at the season’s beginning, Jones was forced onto the Island as its reality-powering Zero Point began to collapse. In recent weeks, the Zero Point has begun to destabilize (again), meaning something big will need to happen to stop a repeat of Fortnite’s black hole incident back in 2019.

Until next week, developer Epic Games has warned players they have just a few days left to earn everything in the season’s current battle pass. Gold Bar currency will also be reset next season, Epic has said, so spend it now while you can.