Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft is part of the next Fortnite battle pass.

Chapter 2 Season 6 kicked off this morning – more on all that very soon – with the arrival of a refreshed map themed around the wilderness and survival. And among the characters you’ll get with its battle pass? Survivor Lara herself.

Extra styles for the character will let you swap between her classic and prequel trilogy looks, as well as a third retro look unlocked via completing in-game challenges.

Prequel trilogy Lara and, right, her unlockable retro style.

As well as Lara Croft, the battle pass also includes two further crossover characters: Rebirth Raven, from DC’s Teen Titans, and Neymar Jr, who will unlock later this season.

Otherwise, the battle pass contains a diverse group of original Fortnite faces, including Agent Jones, giant chicken Cluck, dinosaur hunter Tarana, genie Raz, and Spire Assassin, the new tier 100 skin.