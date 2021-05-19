Fortnite has hosted football clubs, American football clubs and – most recently – Neymar Jr. Now, it’s the turn of basketball, and the NBA.

A collection of NBA outfits join Fortnite this week on Friday’s shop reset (that’s 1am on Saturday here in the UK). As with previous sports skins, each outfit will let you customize it with licensed logos for all of the league’s teams.

Perhaps more fun, though, is the Mini Hoop Back Bling item – which looks like it’ll let you take a basketball shot when standing with someone else who is wearing it.

A basketball dribbling traversal emote will also be released, and there’s also a team battles tournament with V-Bucks and smaller cosmetic rewards.

Last month, we reported on leaked Fortnite development details which came to light from Epic v Apple trial documentation. A survival simulator mode and an arcade basketball mini-game were both spotted – both of which have now been announced in some form or other. That leak mentioned a LeBron James skin, for example, which isn’t mentioned yet here – we’ll see if that turns up down the road. There was also plans for an actual basketball mini-game in Fortnite’s combat-free Party Royale mode – there’s no mention of that yet either.