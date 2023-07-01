After much rumor and speculation, Fortnite’s all-new Transformers Pack has now been confirmed.

Physical copies of the Transformers Pack will roll out on the 13th October, whereas digital copies, available from console storefronts and the Epic Games Store, will be available a week later from the 21st October.

The pack includes three new outfits – including Bumblebee and Metatron – back blings, and pickaxes, two new emotes, and the customary 1000 V-Bucks.

The third outfit? Well, that just may be the best one, even though it’s technically not connected to Transformers at all. It’s the Fortnite Battlebus itself!



Epic Games

“The Fortnite Battle Bus is not an official Transformers character, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get in on the fun too,” Epic Games explains (thanks, TheGamer).

Fortnite’s Transformers Pack will be available for $25, excluding tax, with regional pricing yet to be confirmed. We’ll update you on that just as soon as we can, of course.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Wilds is now here with a new jungle-themed update to its ever-popular battle royale. You can run around on treetop canopies, slide into mud for speed and sneaky camouflage – and yes, the dinosaurs are now ridable .

New weapons include the Thermal DMR and Flapjack Rifle, as well as a Kinetic Boomerang to hit enemies twice. There’s also a new Transformers-themed bazooka cannon.