Fortnite’s crossover with Alien is now live, and it includes skins for both Ripley and a Xenomorph for you to squeeze into.

The video below shows Fortnite’s Agent Jonesy rifting in to save the day, while holding Jonsey the cat (no relation), then presumably transferring the characters into Fortnite’s lucrative item shop.

It’s Ripley, believe it or not.

Ripley comes with Jonesy in a Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier. She and Xenomorph both cost 1500 V-Bucks, or there’s a bundle for both priced at 2220 V-Bucks.

On top of that, there’s a themed Power Loader Arm pickaxe, Cheyenne Dropship glider and … this chest bursting emote named “Burst Case Scenario”. It’s horrible. And yes that is an Alien-llama hybrid:

Fortnite, I hate that I’m probably going to buy this pic.twitter.com/D4mdmGu2zK – Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) February 26, 2021

Earlier today, DC Comics announced it would reveal new Fortnite lore in a six-part limited comic series starring Batman and friends. Issues will also unlock cosmetic items in Fortnite.

Next up for Fortnite? Family Guy, maybe.