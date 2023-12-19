













'Fortnite is a fantastic world and a great distraction for me. But it's very cool and the chemistry they have created is truly unique. When I started playing I thought I already knew what it was and then I found something completely different.'. The director assured

In the past the director had already spoken about the great love he has for battle royale. He in fact confessed that sometimes he stays up until 3 in the morning simply because he is playing. He also revealed that his favorite skin is Mr. Meeseeks from Rick and Morty.

Despite the popularity of FortniteEpic Games has not expressed plans to make a movie. However with the success of several recent video game adaptations and their potential, we wouldn't be surprised if they decide to give it one. But would Zack Snyder be the right one to do it?

What else did Zack Snyder try to do with Fortnite?

Zack Snyder also said that he tried to make characters in his new film, Rebel Moon, they will arrive on the island as skins. However, it seems that Epic Games was not interested for now. Perhaps with the arrival of the second part, once they see the public's reception, they will add a character.

Source: Netflix

After all Fortnite often adding different guest characters from various corners of popular culture. He even collaborated with Netflix by adding the Demogorgon and Eleven as skins. So the door may not be completely closed yet for Rebel Moon.

