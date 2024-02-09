The event Fortnite x TMNT is available starting today and Epic Games has seen fit to celebrate it with a spectacular one cinematic trailer starring the iconic ones Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
A few hours after the news that Disney has invested 1.5 billion dollars in Fortnite, the battle royale reiterates its strong inclination towards crossovers, in this case involving the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in its ways.
With a Shredder skin as the main reward, the event will feature thematic missions, special objects, at least one extra vehicle (most likely the Turtle Van) and the inevitable weapons of Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael and Michelangelo.
And we'll be back on iOS soon
As we know, Fortnite will return to iOS in Europe in 2024 thanks to new regulations on third-party stores that Apple will have to implement, and which will allow the reappearance of battle royale on iPhone and iPad.
The removal of Fortnite from the App Store took place in August 2020 and certainly had economic consequences for the two parties involved.
#Fortnite #TMNT #cinematic #trailer #Teenage #Mutant #Ninja #Turtles
Leave a Reply