The event Fortnite x TMNT is available starting today and Epic Games has seen fit to celebrate it with a spectacular one cinematic trailer starring the iconic ones Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A few hours after the news that Disney has invested 1.5 billion dollars in Fortnite, the battle royale reiterates its strong inclination towards crossovers, in this case involving the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in its ways.

With a Shredder skin as the main reward, the event will feature thematic missions, special objects, at least one extra vehicle (most likely the Turtle Van) and the inevitable weapons of Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael and Michelangelo.