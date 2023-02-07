Geralt of Rivia And available starting today in Battle Passes of Season 1 of Fortnite: Chapter 4as part of a collaboration with The Witcher series and its development team, the Polish studio CD Projekt RED.

Announced a couple of days ago, Geralt’s arrival is only the latest in one long list of crossovers which have allowed Epic Games’ battle royale to keep the attention and involvement of its players high, continuing to grind monstrous numbers.

“Always looking for a good fight, Geralt of Rivia is now available to unlock in Fortnite,” reads the official website. “Complete Geralt’s Battle Pass tasks in Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 to unlock this costume plus other items.”

“The first page of his quests is available now and the second page will be available February 28 with the release of v23.50! Want even more Geralt of Rivia items? Start your training at the Llama School​​ to unlock a special pickaxe, a lobby song, banner icons and more.

As mentioned, to unlock Geralt once the Battle Pass has been purchased, it will be necessary to complete some tasks. Here is the complete list of the “front page”:

COMPLETE 3 SIZES

Nothing personal, just business. Unlocks the Muscle Memory spray.

DEFEAT A BOSS

Only the biggest fools threaten you. Unlocks the Witcher Weapons Back Bling.

USE AN EMOTE IN THE CITADEL THRONE ROOM

Pretend you are in Kaer Morhen. Unlocks the Igni Sign emote.

DEAL 500 MELEE WEAPON DAMAGE TO OPPONENTS

It always gets the job done. He unlocks the Witcher’s Steel Sword Pickaxe.

“By completing all tasks on the first page, you will unlock the second page of tasks when it becomes available on February 28. The tasks on the second page offer five rewards in total, including an alternate style for Geralt!”