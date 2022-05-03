Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite will see the return of the Star Wars themed content starting May 4th. Furthermore, as of today the themed objects of the past years will be out of stock until May 17, 2022. Here are all the news revealed.

First of all, it has been revealed that we will be able to collect and use them in combat lightsabers by Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren and Mace Windu and Obi-Wan. You can see what the swords look like in Fortnite in the image below.

Star Wars lightsabers in Fortnite

In addition, it will return to the island of Fortnite on E-11 Blaster Rifle: to get it you will have to reach a checkpoint of the imperial stormtroopers and exchange some ingots for the weapon. Additionally, they can also appear in chests and on the ground.

We will also be able to complete new ones Star Wars assignments on the island of Fortnite which will be active until May 17, at 06:00 Italian time. It will be possible to confiscate the landspeeder vehicle, use lightsabers and much more. Quests will grant XP, and by completing five of them, we will get an Empire banner.





The Fortnite x Star Wars Empire banner

Finally, the following will also return Star Wars costumes within Fortnite: