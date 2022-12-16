As we mentioned in a previous newsas of December 16, the crossover between My Hero Academia Y Fortnite which not only comes with the traditional outfits and items available in the game’s object store, we will also have special missions and a lot of equipment to unlock.

The first thing you should know is that you are going to have to update the game, if you haven’t done it yet, well, watch it preparing. Now, a hero training gym is coming that carries the island code 6917-7775-5190. You have until December 29 to complete all the missions, get experience and special items.

Source: Epic Games

Another detail that will break Fortnite entirely is the addition of Deku’s Smash from My Hero Academia which you will get all over the island. With this attack it will be possible for you to knock down structures and opponents at the same time. Will it be as strong as the Kame Hame Ha?

Source: Epic Games

As if this were not enough, the supply boxes will fall with a balloon in the shape of All Might, alluding to his mythical phrase “I’m here” which is a favorite of children and adults.

Do not forget that in the Hero Training Gym you can do various activities and earn that experience that brings you closer to the end of the battle pass that you want to see so much.

The objects of My Hero Academia in the Fortnite store

If you saved V-Bucks as we told you, you can find various My Hero Academia objects in the Fortnite store, as well as skins of the most popular characters.

Who are we talking about? Well, it’s simple:

Izuku Midoriya

All Might

Katsuki Bakugo

Ochaco Uraraka

Each one will come with signature items that you’ll immediately identify if you watch the anime, especially if you’ve been following it since the first season.

What do you think about this new? It excites you?