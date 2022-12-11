The official confirmation of the launch date of the new collaboration between Fortnite And My hero academiadestined to characterize this Season 1 of Chapter 4 of the Epic Games game: coming soon December 16, 2022.

This is essentially the confirmation of what had already emerged previously starting from a leak, with the same day being officially stated here by the Fortnite account itself, as you can see in the message below which, for the rest, reports no other information.

This is one of the many crossover events that have characterized Fortnite from its inception to today, which often host characters from anime series. In addition to the arrival of Mid-Winter, the characters of My Hero Academia will also arrive on December 16, of which we are still awaiting the precise details.

For the moment the presence of the protagonist has been confirmed, Izuku Midoriya, with skins and themed items, but there will probably also be other guests from the large cast of the Kōhei Horikoshi series and related items including weapons, pickaxes and accessories. While waiting to receive more precise information from Epic Games, we remind you that Fortnite has received the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, recently analyzed by Digital Foundry.