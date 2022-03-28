Fortnite x Marvel Zero War pre-orders have just openedthe original crossover comic starring the superheroes of the historic American publisher who will be called to live a wonderful adventure on the island made famous by the most famous battle royale in the videogame universe.

It is, as mentioned, a crossover episode between two leading franchises in their respective sectors. Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine and Huni will appear in Fortnite x Marvel Zero War and is available for preorder here. A great adventure with great protagonists.

The arrival of the comic series which will also be published in a single volume, but only later, is scheduled for June this year. Not much is missing, therefore, but not to remain idle we advise you to recover Fortnite x Batman Zero Pointthe other comic experiment, this time in DC sauce.

We do not yet have certain information regarding the price of the individual books, but thanks to Amazon we can learn that the cost of the single volume is € 28.28 and that it will arrive on November 22 this year.. On the other hand, the exact date of the release of the first single album is missing.

Watch out, though, why the single volume that you find on Amazon is in English and we do not know if and when the Italian version will be on sale of the tome. In any case, don’t worry since the code that will give you free skins and other items is also usable by Italian players.

If in the book version as they come out you can get these objects, with the unique tome (already available at preorder) of Fortnite x Marvel Zero War it will be possible to get all the skins and various objects in one go and with a single code. Not a bad convenience for those who don’t want to wait.

We still don’t know what these contents will be and we don’t know if any Marvel characters will make their debut on the Island even in game. We just have to wait.