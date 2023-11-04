There have been rumors of a for some time now crossover between Fortnite and Lego, which apparently could prove to be the largest ever seen so far for Epic Games’ battle royale. In the last few hours, further rumors have arrived about this collaboration, which apparently could also include a world generation system in some ways similar to that of Minecraft.

The tip was launched by the leaker “Krove moh”, who states that the crossover could give users the opportunity to create new game worlds through a “random land generation system” which is based on “world seeds”, in a similar way to Minecraft, with the possibility of sharing them with other players or visiting those created by the community.

The idea therefore, according to Insider Gaming, is that as part of the collaboration there could be a function capable of generating Fortnite islands based on Lego bricks thanks to the power and versatility of theUEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite). To strengthen this theory, at the beginning of the year, a “Brick Database”with a name easily linked to Lego bricks, on a Fortnite test server.