How long the event will last is yet to be seen, but usually this type of crossover lasts at least two weeks so players should have plenty of time to participate when it starts.

According to a new leak dedicated to Fortnite L’ Lego event will be available in Fortnite starting from December 7 . Fortnite updates and events usually happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and December 7th falls on a Thursday, so this is a credible statement.

The details of the Fortnite x LEGO leak

LEGO x Animal Crossing: video games and LEGO are great friends

Neither Epic Games nor Lego have declared anything official, but the leak in question contains a lot of information on what could happen in this crossover.

Apparently, players will be able to take the form of a Lego character with several Lego objects featured in the event, including a Stud Gun, workbenches, beds and fences, as well as travel objects such as catapults and ziplines. In this Lego game mode, you will be able to extract materials and create objects, interacting with vendors to purchase camps in which to rest. There will also be enemies to fight.

The mode will feature many of the movement options that exist in Fortnite, such as running, flying and swimming, although there is no mention of vehicles of any kind in the leak. Apparently, this mode will also have new versions of the various Fortnite emotes which will be in the Lego Minifig variant.

Additionally, the crossover could include custom Minecraft-style worlds.