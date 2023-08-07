Through the official Twitter / X profile of FortniteEpic Games has announced the crossover with the manga and anime of Jujutsu Kaisen, confirming the rumors that emerged on the net a few days ago. Among other things, the start of the collaboration is very close, in fact it will be available from tomorrow, Tuesday 8 August 2023.

For the moment, no further details have been revealed, but a short teaser trailer has been published, which you can view in the post below, which confirms that for the occasion, players will be able to obtain the skins of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, i.e. Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Satoru Gojo and Nobara Kugisaki.

Clearly it is reasonable to expect that their skins will be available for purchase in the internal Fortnite shop, accompanied by various objects for aesthetic customization, such as pickaxes, backpacks and so on.