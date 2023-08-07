Through the official Twitter / X profile of FortniteEpic Games has announced the crossover with the manga and anime of Jujutsu Kaisen, confirming the rumors that emerged on the net a few days ago. Among other things, the start of the collaboration is very close, in fact it will be available from tomorrow, Tuesday 8 August 2023.
For the moment, no further details have been revealed, but a short teaser trailer has been published, which you can view in the post below, which confirms that for the occasion, players will be able to obtain the skins of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, i.e. Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Satoru Gojo and Nobara Kugisaki.
Clearly it is reasonable to expect that their skins will be available for purchase in the internal Fortnite shop, accompanied by various objects for aesthetic customization, such as pickaxes, backpacks and so on.
What is Jujutsu Kaisen?
Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga in the shonen genre based on fighting, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Serialization began in 2018 and in a short time the work was very successful all over the world, so much so that the animated transposition was not long in coming. Season 2 is currently airing on Crunchyroll, consisting of two parts, “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death” which stands as a prequel to the series and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and “Shibuya Incident” which will continue the narrative from where the first season was interrupted.
The story of Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a student who by a strange twist of fate will obtain demonic powers by ingesting a finger of the demon Ryomen Sukuna. For this reason he will be forced to enter the Tokyo Institute of Occult Arts and become a sorcerer and exorcise other curses, while he will have to deal with the spirit of Sukuna who tries to take possession of his body.
