Fortnite x Family Guy could soon become reality: according to a rumor, there is a real possibility that i Griffin make their debut in battle royale of Epic Games in the now classic form of skins, accessories and comic effects that recall the atmosphere of the cartoon.

Exactly a year ago there was talk of how Peter Griffin could appear as a skin in Fortnite, and the rumors were revived by the fact that those specific references are the last remaining unrealized by a leak which also revealed others.

The reference is to a stream dedicated to Unreal Engine 5 which included a series of identification codes for intellectual properties such as DOOM, Indiana Jones, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader: all effectively used to create crossovers with Fortnite, apart from Family Guy.

The same source also speaks of a new musical event within the battle royale of Epic Games, in this case starring the Australian rapper KiD Laroi, but not only: the concert should take place between 24 and 25 January.