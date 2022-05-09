Apparently there will be a shortly crossover event between Fortnite and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown, with both games possibly hosting themed challenges and rewards, such as skins. To suggest this are several clues that have emerged on the net in recent months, and more recently of mysterious URLs unearthed by iFireMonkey, a well-known leaker in the Epic Games battle royale landscape.

The insider at the end of last month the insider had discovered two URLs present in the pages of the Fall Guys site that once active would have redirected users to the Fortnite site of Epic Games. Apparently these addresses have now been updated and appear to refer to a “Epic Fall Guys Competition“, thus reinforcing the hypotheses on an imminent crossover between Fortnite and Fall Guys.

In fact, theories have been circulating for several months. Also iFireMonkey points out how, for example, last year some cosmetic objects for Fall Guys were identified among the game files, such as a Fortnite-themed Lama skin.

Additionally, the Deep Throat claims that Fall Guys recently introduced a “cross-game” rewards system similar to that of Rocket League, which means that hypothetically it will be possible to complete challenges and get rewards on Mediatonic’s battle royale that will also be unlocked on other games, in this case Fortnite if a crossover event is officially confirmed.

Obviously, as usual, these are indiscretions and suppositions to be taken with pliers, waiting for any official news.

Meanwhile, the island of Fortnite has welcomed Scarlet Witch to celebrate Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.