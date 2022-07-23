Clues continue to emerge about Fortnite x Dragon Ball Zor what appears to be the next high-profile collaboration for the Epic Games game, this time with the possible leak of the fourth character expected between skin that can be applied with this event.

We had already seen the leaks for three characters out of four, and the idea had already emerged that the fourth could be a woman. The new leak confirms this last information, reporting that the fourth skin obtainable through the crossover event between Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z should be that of Bulma.

The information comes from HYPEX, a Twitter account considered to be quite reliable as regards information relating to Fortnite, carrying out a mixture of datamining and collection of materials and information through different sources.

According to reports from HYPEX, it seems a new female skin has been detected in Fortnite with files referring to the name “Barium”, which would be Bulma according to what was found. There would also be a pickaxe and other related objects with “cartoon effects”, in line with this idea.

As previously reported, the other characters should be Goku, Vegeta and Beerus, to which Bulma would also be added to complete the set of Dragon Ball characters that can be used in Fortnite. Other details on the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z crossover have emerged in recent days, which suggest the biggest collaboration seen so far in the Epic Games game.