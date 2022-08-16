It leaked online ahead of time on presentation trailer from Fortnite x Dragon Ballthe new and important collaboration that brings i characters of the famous manga / anime by Akira Toriyama within the Epic Games game, with the video that has been reported by some sources such as the well-known leaker Shiina.

This is not the official release of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball presentation trailer, so the quality is not very high and there is a risk that the video will be removed, but in the meantime in the tweet reported below by the leaker it is possible to see rather clearly some contents foreseen for this particular initiative, such as the prime skins that will be made available.

In the trailer we clearly see the presence of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Lord Beerus, which are in fact the characters already emerged previously in the rumors as usable during the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, through dedicated skins and themed objects. Everything is inspired in particular by Dragon Ball Super, with the character design that directly recalls that typical of the anime: in particular, the “basic” version of Goku seems to be present, the super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, as well as for Vegeta (except for the last one).

In any case, manga now has little time to launch the official initiative: the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will in fact start today, August 16, 2022, starting at 15:00 Italian, therefore further information will follow shortly and probably the official trailer from Epic Games. The initiative seems to be already a success: following the announcement of the crossover, the tweet that reported this was the most popular ever.