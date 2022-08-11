After a month full of leaks, and a silence that was almost a confirmation from Epic Games, Fortnite finally has announced the crossover with Dragon Ball. The only official news at the moment concerns the release date of the event, or the August 16 this year.

However, if the crossover is confirmed, all the leaks inherent to the content of the event are not, which could at most give us some clues on what we could expect. Probably the first two skin will be of Goku and Vegetabut it looks like we could also play as Beerus.

The fourth skin should be instead of a female character, although we have no clue as to which one. It also looks like there will be a new one Mythic weaponthe iconic Kamehamehaand an item called “stamina” which is supposed to increase speed but prohibit the use of mounts or geysers.

This crossover would be the newcomer in a long series, which started in the fourth season with the Avengers and Thanos, passed through the Matrix and came with the introduction of Wolverine and John Cena. Finally, let’s remember that these expansions are often linked to events outside the game, as in this case, in which the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie will arrive 3 days after the release date.