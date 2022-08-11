After Naruto, which we told you about here, another legendary shonen franchise also decides to actively collaborate with one of the most played titles in the world on PC, console and mobile: we are talking about Fortnite Royal Battlewhich through a post on his social accountsofficially announced a crossover event with DRAGON BALL, in a collaboration called simply Fortnite x DRAGON BALL. In the explanatory photo used for the announcement, the dragon is seen Shenron appear above theTree of Realityarea of ​​the map that appeared at the beginning of the season, entitled “In Tuning” (in English vibin ‘), and the post is associated with the historical dialogue line of being able to appear from the Dragon Balls to grant any wish, namely: “Speak out. Make your wish …“And then a date, the August 16, 2022that is the one that in effect will be the starting date of this crossover event.

We still don’t know what exactly this collaboration will entail, but the first signs appeared in Japan a few days ago in some advertisements.: the presence of is almost certainly guaranteed Goku, Vegetaand others famous DRAGON BALL characters as skins in Fortnite (the skins should be four in total, as it was at the time for the first collaboration with Naruto), but probably given the appearance of Shenron in the game map there will also be some dedicated assignment lasting a few days or weeks, in which we will all be able to get some free game elements for example backpacks, picks or decorative backs. Some unique game mechanics linked to this event are not excluded, such as a weapon or themed object that could make an appearance in the Fortnite store for a few weeks.

August 16 is also the day the employees of Epic Games they are fully back to work after the usual summer break granted by the company to its developers, and in fact the first, big update of this season “In Sintonia” is planned for that day. So we just have to wait for this collaboration Fortnite x DRAGON BALLaware of the fact that we will soon be able to satisfy our childhood fantasy: that of seeing Goku shooting Naruto or Sasuke.

Source: Epic Games