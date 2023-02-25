According to a tip shared by HYPEX, a well-known leaker of Fortniteshortly Epic Games will announce a new themed transmedia crossover Creed 3. As per tradition, therefore, it is reasonable to expect a skin with the features of the protagonist Adonis Creedother themed customization items and maybe even a few other extras.

The official announcement according to HYPEX should take place next week, to be exact Wednesday 1st March 2023or two days before the debut in US cinemas of the film directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan.

As usual, we suggest you take similar indiscretions with a grain of salt, since it is impossible to verify their veracity at the moment. In any case, it must be said that Hypex is a well-known deep throat in the Fortnite landscape and most of its tips turn out to be correct. In any case, we will have to wait just a handful of days to find out the truth.

Just a few weeks ago, Fortnite welcomed The Witcher 3’s Geralt of Rivia, who is available as a Battle Pass reward.