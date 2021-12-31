Fortnite continue the collaborations; in this case it is up to the series Cobra Kai. With the store change on December 31, 2021, Cobra Kai items have arrived in Fortnite Battaglia Reale.

In this case we have predefined Fortnite skins with uniforms from the Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos. All of these items belong to Season 1 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 3.

The ten costumes include Jones karateka, who learns karate to defend reality, and Hero of the Heron Stance, which everyone admires for his honor. Cobra Kai costumes can be purchased individually or as part of the Karate KO and Dojo Duel bundles.

Strike first. Hard strike. No mercy. Rep your favorite Cobra Kai Dojo with the new Cobra Kai Set! pic.twitter.com/4YHsbpnyan – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 31, 2021

Many accessories are also available, available individually or as part of the Cobra Kai Gear Bundle. Demonstrate the teachings of Master Miyagi with the dynamic decorative back Miyagi teachings, intimidate opponents with the decorative Coin Cobra back, promote the Cobra Kai dojo with the dojo Logo pickaxe, strike accurately with the Curse of the Cobra pickaxe and believe yourself the best the best with the Crane Technique emote.

