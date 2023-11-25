The Heavy Metal band Avenged Sevenfold (or A7X if you prefer) shared a post on X in which we can see a short video taken from Fortnite and the word “soon” (in the original). Is there some kind of cross-over event on the way?

For the moment, let’s point out, there is no official information on the matter, so we cannot be certain on the matter, but it seems possible that the band is about to appear within Fortnite in some format. The most credible is a concert, given that Epic Games has already organized digital concerts within the game in the past.