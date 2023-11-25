The Heavy Metal band Avenged Sevenfold (or A7X if you prefer) shared a post on X in which we can see a short video taken from Fortnite and the word “soon” (in the original). Is there some kind of cross-over event on the way?
For the moment, let’s point out, there is no official information on the matter, so we cannot be certain on the matter, but it seems possible that the band is about to appear within Fortnite in some format. The most credible is a concert, given that Epic Games has already organized digital concerts within the game in the past.
Many collaborations for Fortnite
Collaborations are now the bread and butter for Fortnite. Over the years we have seen the most disparate characters – real or fictional – appear in the battle royale. A non-exhaustive list includes names such as Ahsoka Tano, Alan Wake, Jack Skellington, Michael Myers, Lewis Hamilton, 11 (Stranger Things), Omni-Man and more.
As for the band, avenged sevenfold she debuted in 2001 and in 2005 she became famous with City of Evil. A7X’s eighth album is Life is But a Dream and was released in June 2023,
