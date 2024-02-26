The next crossover of Fortnite could see the debut of Aang, Katara and the other protagonists of Avatar: The Legend of Aang via a themed event that should take place in half of Season 1 currently underway.

The indiscretion was shared on X | Twitter a from iFiremonkey, who extrapolated it directly from the Fortnite API. In short, this is practically certain information and at this point we await an official announcement from Epic Games.

The crossover should include a skin of Aang, the protagonist of the series, compatible with both Fortnite Battaglia Reale and LEGO Fortnite. Furthermore, by “collecting 6 books by completing quests” players will receive the Appa glider, the flying bison that accompanies Aang on his adventures. It is indicated that the crossover will be available until March 3, 2024, but according to iFireMonkey this should be a placeholder date.