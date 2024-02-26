The next crossover of Fortnite could see the debut of Aang, Katara and the other protagonists of Avatar: The Legend of Aang via a themed event that should take place in half of Season 1 currently underway.
The indiscretion was shared on X | Twitter a from iFiremonkey, who extrapolated it directly from the Fortnite API. In short, this is practically certain information and at this point we await an official announcement from Epic Games.
The crossover should include a skin of Aang, the protagonist of the series, compatible with both Fortnite Battaglia Reale and LEGO Fortnite. Furthermore, by “collecting 6 books by completing quests” players will receive the Appa glider, the flying bison that accompanies Aang on his adventures. It is indicated that the crossover will be available until March 3, 2024, but according to iFireMonkey this should be a placeholder date.
The perfect crossover with the launch of the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender
Leaving aside the well-known reliability of iFireMonkey, a crossover event between Fortnite and Avatar: The Legend of Aang is certainly plausible, given that the homonymous game has been available on Netflix for a few days live action adaptation. It wouldn't be the first time that Epic Games' battle royale offers similar collaborations to promote new TV series, films and so on. For example, the battle royale recently hosted Lady Gaga's concert.
As for Avatar: The Legend of Avatar, all seasons of the famous original animated series and its sequel The Legend of Korra are available on Netflix, as well as the aforementioned live action adaptation, which arrived last February 22nd. If you want to know more about the latter, here is our review of the Netflix series Avatar: The Legend of Aang.
