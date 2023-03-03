If we pay attention to what was said by a well-known informant, then a couple of classic characters from resident EvilLeon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, will arrive in the near future at Fortnite.

Yes, that will be in the form of a new collaboration for this popular battle royale from Epic Games. The person who affirms the above is Shiina (@ShiinaBR), and she shared this information through Twitter. Can this report really be trusted?

Apparently she has been correct more than once in her reports and it is possible that this information will end up being confirmed. According to Shiina, both Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield will be coming to the game in Season 2 Chapter 4.

To get them it is necessary to buy them through the store inside this title. What is the source of Shiina? She claims the source is @HYPEX, another whistleblower known for accurate reporting of her.

Fountain: Capcom.

Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield would be great additions to Fortnite. They would not be the first characters from Capcom to come to this video game.

In the past the same thing happened with Ryu and Chun-Li from the series of Street Fighter. So what is happening is that Capcom is expanding the presence of its franchise in this Battle Royale. But there could be a plan related to this new collaboration.

When will Resident Evil 4 Remake be released?

Some players point out that the output of Resident Evil 4 Remakewhich will be available on March 24, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, is related to the arrival of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield to Fortnite.

All because Leon is the protagonist of this game of resident Eviland in this way, this collaboration ends as a cross promotion for its launch and that benefits the Epic Games title.

Fountain: Capcom.

As for Claire’s presence, she doesn’t appear in Resident Evil 4 Remake but there is no shortage of those who believe that the idea is to promote the franchise of resident Evil in general.

Certain players in the replies to Shiina’s message point out that it would have made more sense for Ada Wong to accompany Leon S Kennedy because of the relationship between the two characters. It cannot be ruled out that she appears in a future collaboration.

