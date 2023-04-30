













Fortnite would be about to announce collaboration with LEGO | EarthGamer

In this case we are talking about Shiina (@ShiinaBR), who in the past has shared reliable information about the news that comes to this Battle Royale.

However, his comments only echo another source, @GmatrixGames, which would be the original.

According to @ShiinaBR ‘the Fortnite X LEGO collaboration continues to progress, so much so that Epic Games is now internally testing a new version called ‘Dev-JunoStable’ (Juno = LEGO)’.

To the above, he added ‘the expected release date for the collaboration is in Chapter 4 Season 4, based on the version on the test servers’. It is a very substantial information about what is on the way.

Fountain: The Lego Group/Epic Games.

It seems that Epic Games is currently running tests to fine-tune this LEGO collaboration with Fortnite. With how different this franchise is from Epic’s game, it’s understandable.

What about what @GmatrixGames said? Well, through the FNCentralBot account on Twitter, he commented ‘added new single version dev.junostable to test servers’. At first glance it doesn’t say much.

The Fortnite X LEGO collaboration continues to progress, as Epic Games is now internally testing a new version called “Dev-JunoStable” (Juno = LEGO) The expected release date for the collab is Chapter 4 – Season 4, based on the version of the test servers. (Info: @GMatrixGames) pic.twitter.com/81OZ5NaCuK — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 27, 2023

But it is Shiina who gave it enough context to relate it to this new crossover. Now, it has long been known that Epic Games has relationships with The LEGO Group.

In April 2022 they started a partnership to ‘shaping the future of the metaverse’ through new digital experiences. However, since that mention there was nothing else. Both companies jealously guard the work they do.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

The LEGO Group and Epic Games commented that their relationship was ‘long term’. The idea at that time was ‘to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for children of all ages to enjoy together’.

These plans are very ambitious and collaboration with Fortnite be the initial part of these plans. It is best to keep an eye on any announcement.

